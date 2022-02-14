Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

MARPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.68.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

