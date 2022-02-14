Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $30,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $116.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

