Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $94,092,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $41,675,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $92.27 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

