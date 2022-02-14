Man Group plc Increases Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,338 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $94,092,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $41,675,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 104.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,147 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after buying an additional 197,821 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PLNT opened at $92.27 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
