Man Group plc Has $32.40 Million Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $32,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 50.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.