Man Group plc Has $27.57 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

