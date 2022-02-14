Man Group plc Has $26.48 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $215.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
About WD-40
WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.
