Man Group plc Acquires 40,893 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,549,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in ANSYS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $319.02 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

