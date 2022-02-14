Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$86.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.22.

Shares of MG traded up C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.54. The stock has a market cap of C$29.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

