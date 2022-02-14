Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGA traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 3,052,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

