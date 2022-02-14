Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.4% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $24,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.