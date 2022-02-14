Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 282,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $263,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $17,119,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $10,613,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

