Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 1,184,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

