Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Trading Up 28.6%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.91. Approximately 106,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 24,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$123.20 million and a PE ratio of -39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$110.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

