Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 77,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOVA stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

