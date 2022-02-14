Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,572 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

AVID stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

