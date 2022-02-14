Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MultiPlan by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.14.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

