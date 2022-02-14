Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,685 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 100.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

