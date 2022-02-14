Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.