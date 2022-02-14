Lumen Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

