Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 27.52 and last traded at 27.51. 195,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,443,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.84.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 37.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.29.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

