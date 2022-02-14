Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

LUCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.