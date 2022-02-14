Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 112.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,799,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on L. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

