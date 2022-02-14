Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $107.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBLCF shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.