Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Up 3.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.45. Approximately 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 390,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Specifically, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares valued at $11,886,679. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.93.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

