Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 4.4%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 7,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 661,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
LILM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.