Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 4.4%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 7,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 661,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

LILM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.