LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.