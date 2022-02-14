LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LITB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 million, a PE ratio of 120.12 and a beta of 0.32. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
