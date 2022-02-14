Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,700 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

