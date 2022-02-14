Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in January

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the January 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Monday. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Legend Power Systems to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Legend Power Systems, Inc engages in the business of assembling, marketing, and sale of a patented device that saves electrical energy. The firm’s patented device, SmartGATE, enables dynamic power management of a commercial or industrial building. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on June 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.