Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.