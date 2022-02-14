Landbox Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,246.56 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $82,246.56 and $46.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

