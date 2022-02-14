Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.56) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

LRE stock opened at GBX 542.42 ($7.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.63. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.80).

In other news, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

