Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 781 ($10.56) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.87) to GBX 760 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 543 ($7.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.63.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.