Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.56) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 543.50 ($7.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.63. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.80).

In other Lancashire news, insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

