Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 781 ($10.56) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 730 ($9.87) to GBX 760 ($10.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.63).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 544 ($7.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 526.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.63. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 725 ($9.80).

In related news, insider Simon Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,009.47).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

