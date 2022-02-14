Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $84.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,846,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 53.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,386. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

