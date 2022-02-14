Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $84.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.44. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,386. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
