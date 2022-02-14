Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of LADR opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

