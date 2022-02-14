L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Update

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.
LCAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.70. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74.
About L Catterton Asia Acquisition
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.