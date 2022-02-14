Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

KYMR stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,679,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

