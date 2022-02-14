Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KCCFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 37,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,192. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
About Kutcho Copper
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kutcho Copper (KCCFF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.