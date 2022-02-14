Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.