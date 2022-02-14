Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.
Several research firms have issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.86.
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
