Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $97.69, with a volume of 30793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.