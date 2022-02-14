Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KGFHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.