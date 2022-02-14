Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

KFRC stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

