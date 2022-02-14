KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $997,941.28 and $86,010.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.78 or 0.06895395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.31 or 1.00094427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

