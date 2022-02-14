Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.83 on Monday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$24.17 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

