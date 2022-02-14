KeyCorp Comments on Fox Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 248,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FOX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in FOX by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

