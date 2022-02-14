Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KEGX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
About Key Energy Services
