Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KEGX opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. Key Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.