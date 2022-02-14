Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.