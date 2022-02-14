Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Demant A/S to a hold rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.00.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

