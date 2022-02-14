Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.49. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 2,088 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $771.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

